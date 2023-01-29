Get Your PVC, It Is Your Greatest Possession – Obi Ezekwesili To Nigerians

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has called on Nigerians who are tired of bad governance to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) ahead of the forthcoming general election.

According to her, PVC is the greatest

possession now to vote for candidates of the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to appeal to people to go get their PVCs.

This follows the extension of the deadline for PVC collection by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) an additional week, which ends on 5 February.

The former minister, who is a Labour Party faithful said it’s only people who are tired of bad governance who would come out and vote for the party.

She wrote “And when that day comes, all citizens who are tired of being badly governed shall each go out and place their right index thumb on the Mama, Papa and Pikin logo of LP as seen here!

“Get your PVCs. Do everything possible to get it.

“The PVC is your greatest possession now.”