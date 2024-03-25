Labour Party Makes Fresh Announcement On National Convention

The Labour Party (LP) has reportedly announced a fresh schedule for its upcoming national convention.

Naija News understands that the party had scheduled to hold its national convention on 27th March 2024 at the International Conference Centre Umuahia, Abia State.

However, reports have emerged that the party has decided to relocate its planned national convention to Nnewi, Anambra State, due to concerns of potential disruption.

In a letter reportedly addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the party’s national Chairman and secretary, Julius Abure and Umar Ibrahim, respectively, the Labour Party informed the commission about the change in venue.

“We write to kindly refer you to our letter on the above subject matter in which our National Convention rescheduled for 27th of March 2024 at the International Conference Center Umuahia, Abia State.

“We are, however, constrained to change the venue due to the nonavailability of the proposed venue on the scheduled date. We kindly request you to be present and monitor the convention,” the letter read, according to Daily Trust.

A high-ranking party official who spoke to journalists on Sunday night about the latest development said the convention could not take place in Abuja due to concerns about potential disruptions by the ‘Obidients’.

Additionally, it was believed that holding the convention in Abuja would pose significant challenges for our national Chairman, Abure, in his bid for re-election.

The ‘Obidients’ were equally adamant that the convention should be held in Anambra as a tribute to Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, confirmed to newsmen yesterday that the venue change was not motivated by the fear of disruption.

This marks the second time the party has altered the convention’s location. It was originally scheduled for March 27 in Benin City, the capital of Edo State. It was later moved to Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, and now it will be held in Nnewi, Anambra State, Naija News understands.