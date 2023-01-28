INEC Extends Deadline For Collection Of PVC

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) by another week.

Naija News reports that the commission made this known in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Festus Okoye.

Recall that the electoral umpire earlier fixed the collection deadline as Sunday, 29th January 2023.

But following a meeting on Saturday, 28th January, Okoye said the commission has extended the deadline by seven days to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election.

Okoye disclosed that the commission has now extended the date of collection from January 29th to 5th Feburauy, 2023 between the hours of 9am and 5 pm, Monday to Sunday.

He said that this is the second time the commission is extending its deadline and this will be the last extension exercise.

The INEC spokesman added that collection period has further been extended for two hours and will start at 9am and end at 5pm daily across all local government nationwide.