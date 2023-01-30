Tinubu, APC In Panic Mode, Rigging Their Only Path To Victory – Dino Melaye

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, has claimed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is frightened over the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Melaye made the assertion in a post via Facebook, alleging that APC hired an unnamed company to conduct an opinion poll on the February 2023 presidential candidate.

According to Melaye, the company submitted its report and it shows the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, is leading the poll by a wide margin.

Dino Melaye also alleged that APC has resorted to rigging with reference to the recent alarm raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about foreign hackers to its server.

He wrote: “Tinubu on Panic Mood as a private company hired by Apc to conduct an opinion pool on the next presidential election submitted their report with Atiku leading with reasonable margin.

“After a meeting last night, APC was triggered by the colossal disappointment in Zamfara yesterday.

“APC resolved that the only path to victory is rigging. As we know, the INEC chairman already raised an alarm on those trying to hack their server. Nigerians take note. For PDP, we will stop them….this is a promise”

Tinubu Makes Fresh Statement On CBN Deadline

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has made a fresh statement on how the Naira swap policy would affect the average Nigerian.

Speaking on Sunday in Edo State at the palace of the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II, Tinubu pointed out that “some of our cousins, our wives selling garden eggs, carrots, roasted corn” need the Naira.

He, therefore, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving approval to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the extension of the swap from old naira notes to new ones.

According to Tinubu he and other stakeholders needed to intervene and appeal to President Buhari for the deadline to be shifted in the interest of Nigerians.

He noted that the lobbying for the extension is part of the reasons he arrived late for the interaction with political leaders, social groups and professionals in Edo State