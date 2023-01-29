CBN Bows To Pressure, Extends Old Notes Deadline

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally extended the deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes by 10 days.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a statement on Sunday says it has permission of President Muhmammadu Buhari to effect the extension.

Emefiele stated that, so far CBN has collected 1.9 trillion and left with 900 billion to achieve effective implementation of policy.

According to the apex bank chief, the extension, ‘a 7-day grace period’ was as a result of measures put in place to ease the scarcity.

The decision is coming after CBN had previously insisted that it would not extend the deadline.

He said: “Based on the foregoing, we have sought and obtained Mr President’s approval for the following: a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023; to allow for collection of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes outside the CBN loses their Legal Tender Status. Our CBN staff currently on mass mobilization and monitoring together with officials of the EFCC and ICPC will work together to achieve these objectives.

“A 7-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17, 2023, in compliance with Sections 20(3) and 22 of the CBN Act, allowing Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have lost its Legal Tender status.”

The naira redesign is believed to be targeted at stopping vote buying in the 2023 general election scheduled for February 25 and March 11.