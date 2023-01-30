Tinubu, APC Have Made It Easy To Vote Them Out – Atiku

Comments made by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, about the fuel scarcity and naira swap policy has confirmed that its government has failed woefully.

This was made known by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in an email to his supporters.

Recall that during an outburst in Ogun State, Tinubu had accused unnamed individuals of trying to sabotage his presidential ambition with the current fuel scarcity rocking the nation.

Reacting in the message to his supporters, Atiku said APC and its presidential candidate have been running between raindrops in taking responsibility for the current hardship that Nigerians are going through.

While slamming Tinubu for trying to blame the current hardship faced by Nigerians on the opposition, Atiku said that it is the norm for party members and, indeed, a presidential candidate to defend the policy options taken by their political parties.

“But because the APC is a dodgy political party, we hear their presidential candidate blaming the opposition for the hardship that the party has unleashed on Nigerians in nearly eight years,” he said.

“One thing is clear from all of the shenanigans of the past week: the APC and their presidential candidate have agreed with our position that their party has failed woefully.

“That is the message that we shall be taking to the polls on February 25 and March 11.

“Now that the ruling party has acknowledged its failure, the job is made easier for us to vote them out!

“And to do this job perfectly, we must continue to expand our base. After nearly eight years of APC’s abysmal performance, we must work together as One to Recover Nigeria.”