Thugs Burn APC Offices In Adeleke’s Hometown

Suspected hoodlums on Monday razed two offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ede, the country home of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

There are claims that the hoodlums attacked the APC offices to protest the ruling of the Osun governorship election petition tribunal which sacked Adeleke.

The APC office in the Ede-South was razed while the party’s office located in Ede North was destroyed by the hoodlums.

The Chairman of APC in Ede, Mufutao Oyewale in a statement alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State recruited thugs to create unrest in the community following the Tribunal’s verdict.

He said, “Along the streets of Ede in particular and the state in general, to see dangerous political thugs dangling and brandishing new cutlasses and guns all in the name of enjoyment of amity with the state government.

“We enjoined the Commissioner of Police and other sister security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the APC members and leaders in Ede who are being hunted by the PDP thugs like animals in the bush.”

Another group of hoodlums on Monday also attacked the Tinubu/Shettima’s campaign office in Ilesha, destroying property within the premises.

The acting PDP chairman in Osun State, Adekunle Akindele in his reaction to the incidents denied the allegations.

He said, “Osun PDP members only engage in peaceful protests all over the State. Our members did not attack anybody. Osun APC is raising false alarm simply because it was in trouble over its attempt to steal a popular mandate through the backdoor.”