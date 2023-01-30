Police Nab Five Cameroonians While Attempting To Kidnap Nigerian In Adamawa

A kidnap attempt involving some Cameroonian citizens was foiled in Adamawa State during the weekend, Naija News learnt.

Reports had it that the foreigners formed a gang of five and were about to kidnap a Nigerian citizen in the state before they were busted.

The kidnap attempt was reportedly foiled by operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Adamawa state police command, who responded to an intelligence report on the gang’s operation.

The suspects were nabbed in the Jambutu suburb of the state capital after perfecting plans to abduct one Emmanuel Ebel, a Nigerian.

Confirming the rescue operation, the spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said, “The crime was busted following reliable information received from a good Samaritan, leading to the arrest of all illegal immigrants from the neighbouring Cameroon Republic, 20 minutes before implementing their organized crime.

“The command, upon receiving the information, designed a security ring around the target and luckily engaged the suspected kidnappers.

“The five (5) man gang include (1) Chubrandom Nana Safinga, 30 years, a resident of Yaounde, Cameroon Republic. (2) Ibrahim Tala 32 a resident of Douala, Republic of Cameroon, (3) Ngosso Ndjombe, 28 years a resident of Douala, Cameroon Republic. (4) Mmai Bmie Rostand, 32 years, Douala, Cameroon Republic. (5) Nossu Ngambewo Ricky is 27 years old and a Douala, Cameroon Republic resident.

Naija News understands that the State Commissioner of Police, CP SK Akande, while commending the OC SIB and his men for gallantry performance and professional conduct displayed leading to their arrest, also directs them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for crime prevention.

According to SaharaRepoters, the police boss assured the government and good people of Adamawa state of the sustained effort of the force in protecting the lives and property of the citizens, called (sic) on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their hideouts, especially those of questionable character.