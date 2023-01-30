Ohanaeze Speaks On Division Amongst Igbo Over Peter Obi

Igbo social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked reports of any division among Igbo leaders over the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Speaking in an interview with Leadership, the national publicity secretary of the body, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said the group resolve to endorse Obi remains unshaken.

He stated that Ohanaeze’s entire structure is supporting Obi, stressing that the former Anambra State Governor stands out among all the presidential candidates for next month’s election.

Ogbonnia said: “There is no going back on the endorsement of Obi and every other Igbo man or woman is a member of Ohanaeze.

“Eminent Igbos are supporting Obi. He is a product of circumstance. He stands out among all the presidential candidates.”

Dismissing reports that Peter Obi is a social media creation and only popular on online platforms, the Ohanaeze chieftain the LP candidate is very popular among Nigerians especially the youths.

According to him, the youths are solidly behind Peter Obi, therefore, their resolve to collect their PVCs to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election.

Ogbonnia noted that it was on the premise that it is the turn of the Igbos to produce a president that Providence provided Obi.