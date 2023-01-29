Scam: Sowore Knocks Peter Obi For Accepting Campaign Donation From Secondary School Girl (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has berated his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for receiving a cash donation from a secondary school student.

Naija News understands a secondary school student identified as Chizzy Ebube Balogun recently made a cash donation to the presidential campaign of Obi.

Revealing the development via a Twitter post on Sunday, the Labour Party candidate in an appreciation post, described the young girl’s donation as a small but invaluable donation.

He added that the school girl has by her donation invested in her future and those of her contemporaries as well as generations yet unborn.

Obi wrote: “My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a secondary school (SS2) student, for her small but most invaluable donation. She has invested in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn. She is an exemplar in social consciousness.

“God bless you and your generation. -PO”

However, reacting to the donation, Sowore described the development as a scam.

He also compared the action by Obi to that taken by President Muhammadu Buhari when as a candidate, he also accepted a donation from a young girl who gave her pocket money at that time.

The AAC candidate wrote: “Same scam different era! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”