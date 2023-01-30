Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 30th January, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 30th January 2023.

The PUNCH: The House of Representatives has rejected the February 10 deadline for the phasing out of old currency notes announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Sunday. The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on New Naira Re-design and Naira Swap Policy on Sunday described the new date as a mere political gimmick to further deceive Nigerians and worsen their economic and social livelihood.

The Guardian: These are not the best of times for many Nigerians, who have, in the last few months, contended with lingering petrol scarcity amid deteriorating power supply and inflation, with the situation currently compounded by the rush to meet a new deadline for withdrawal of old banknotes from circulation.

Vanguard: Contrary to insinuations that new Commissioners of Police have been posted to Lagos and Ogun states, facts emerged, yesterday, on the true position of things in the police hierarchy. The insinuations followed stories making rounds that former Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioners of Police, Frank Mba, and the Principal Staff Officer, PSO, Idowu Owohunwa, had been posted to head Lagos and Ogun state police commands respectively.

Daily Trust: The Federal Government was Sunday urged to investigate the killings of about 40 herders in an airstrike believed to have been carried out by the military at Rukubi village in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State last week. Sources had told Daily Trust that the incident happened when the herders were returning from Makurdi, Benue State Capital, where they had gone to retrieve over 1,000 cows seized by the Benue Livestock Guards.

