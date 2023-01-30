Ka3na ‘Under Attack’ Over Fake Pregnancy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has come under attack after faking her pregnancy on social media.

Recall, the mother of one via her Instagram stories earlier today had announced the safe delivery of her child days after revealing she was expecting a child.

Unveiling the child, the former housemate rather than revealing a baby, promoted a new business which, according to her was her ‘new baby.’

This, however, did not sit well with some of her fans who slammed her for using something as ‘important as a pregnancy’ to chase clout.

How Fans Reacted

declutter_sistah_ph wrote: “Instead of calling it clout (negative) Call it marketing strategy (positive), una go dey vex anyhow like people wey no chop sugar for small… Tufia!”

osaahon wrote: “I was never fooled. I never celebrate women with emergency pregnancies or babies without the father’s presence. It is absurd!”



ladymccoy_ wrote: “Can we give it to her, this is a creative reveal.”

adanze_h wrote: “She f00led herself there are other better ways to marker a brand definitely not this way… She should go back to the drawing board.”

teeto__olayeni wrote: “If I talk wetin dey mu mind for this babe ehen,if she go craze make I no wetin cause am”

deltafood.ng wrote: “You people can’t do life without being bïtter sha . It’s marketing see it in another light !!”

theincredibleokwy wrote: “It’s only people that did not watch her on BBN that were foo*led. Katrin 🤝 Cheap clout.”

Sola wrote: “Lying about pregnancy is not a good marketing strategy😮,she belittles those that are looking for children”