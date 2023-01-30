If We Don’t Follow We Will Cry – Asari-Dokubu Mobilises Kalabari People For Tinubu’s Presidency

The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDFVP), Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has rallied the people of the ancient Kalabari Kingdom in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asari-Dokubo gave the charge while speaking at the 48th birthday celebration of President of the Belema Oil, Tein Jack-Rich at Harry’s Town Akuku-Toru.

He assured the people of the area that Tinubu would win the election overwhelmingly.

The former militant leader insisted that with Jack- Rich holding a significant and prominent position in the Tinubu campaign structure, a victory for Tinibu would place the Kalabari Kingdom in a pole position to benefit from the next government at the centre.

He subsequently urged indigenes of the town to support Jack-Rick in his assignment as Chairman Finance Committee of the Tinubu campaign so that Kalabari would not be pushed to the back ground in the scheme of things.

He said, “We would be on top with Tein Jack-Rich. Tein-Jack- Rick needs us. The direction he points to us politically is where we should follow, because if we don’t follow, we would cry and cry again.

“Are we going to cry and cry again? Kalabiri, this is the time. We are political. In the presidential election, we are going to vote for the one that our people are very strategic and close to. I can walk into the bedroom of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Trust me, you know me. I have paid my dues. Bola Tinubu is the person that can secure Kalabari people, if you throw your votes away, don’t blame anybody.”