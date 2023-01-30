‘I Pray What I Heard About Nnamdi Kanu Is Not True’ – Rita Edochie Raises Alarm On IPOB Leader’s Condition

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has raised an alarm on the condition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood actress pleaded for the release of the separatist via her Instagram on Monday.

The actress’s plea is coming, days after the sitting Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo vowed to stand as surety for the Biafra agitator if the federal government would release him.

In the post shared by the veteran actress, who has never hidden her support for the secessionist group leader, prayed what she heard about the condition of the IPOB leader was untrue and false, although she did not reveal whatever it was, she only urged the FG to release him and see if he survives.

According to her, if the FG doesn’t release him, Nigeria will never remain the same again.

” I JUST PRAY THAT WHAT I HEARD ABOUT MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS NOT TRUE.

“RELEASE MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU NOW LET’S SEE IF HE CAN SURVIVE BUT IF YOU DON’T, NIGERIA CAN NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN.

“MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS NOT THE ONLY AGITATOR IN THIS COUNTRY SO WHY IS HE BEING TREATED THIS WAY ?”

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory in October 2022, upheld Kanu’s appeal.

The court also discharged and acquitted the embattled leader of the proscribed group.

Kanu had in his appeal dated April 29 and marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022 applied to be discharged and acquitted. Kanu was first arraigned on December 23, 2015, and was later granted bail on April 25, 2017.

The Court of Appeal subsequently declared as illegal and unlawful, the abduction of the Biafran agitator from Kenya to Nigeria and quashed the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The Appellate Court held that the Federal Government breached all local and international laws in the forceful rendition of Kanu to Nigeria, thereby making the terrorism charges against him incompetent and unlawful.

In the statement delivered to newsmen on Monday morning, Powerful said IPOB welcome the call by Governor Soludo for the unconditional release of Kanu.

“But the said call for the unconditional release of our leader is belated, and coming three months and one day after the Court of Appeal, Abuja judicial division, in its erudite judgement delivered on the 13th day of October 2022, discharged and acquitted the leader of IPOB and all the remaining 8-Count amended charge preferred against him,” he said.