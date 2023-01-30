I Backed Osinbajo For APC Ticket But Tinubu Emerged In The Most Corrupt Way – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed has disclosed that she backed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the APC presidential ticket.

The human rights activist claimed that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, defeated his opponents in the APC primary election in the most corrupt way.

She described Osinbajo as relatively young, well educated, proactive, brilliant and the best fit for the APC presidential ticket.

Naja’atu Mohammed told The PUNCH: “Let me tell you what really happened. In the first place, I did not support Tinubu as a presidential aspirant; my support was for Professor Yemi Osinbajo from day one.

“In fact, I had sent emissaries to Osinbajo to come out and contest, that he is relatively young, well educated, proactive, and brilliant. We noticed that each time Buhari leaves the country; we regain some semblance of sanity, including the value of the Naira.

“When Tinubu emerged, he emerged in the most corrupt way. I knew how delegates were given money to go and vote, but it was not just to go and vote; the name Asiwaju was written on each ballot paper. They were only paid to go and drop it in the box.

“For that reason alone, I had no interest in that primary election. Yes, I was in the APC, but I couldn’t even liberate myself at that point in time. I waited, but I never attended any of the meetings, and I was not interested in anything.”