Armed Robbers Attack Junior Pope And Colleagues, Cart Away Belongings (Video)

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, has recounted how he and his colleagues were attacked by armed robbers in Delta State.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page, stating they were returning from a movie set on Sunday, January 29, 2023, when they were robbed at Ubulu Okiti in Delta State.

Narrating his ordeal, Junior Pope said he was driving his car alongside Nollywood actress, Georgina Ibeh and another colleague when they saw a roadblock made with tree stumps.

He decided to slow down but noticed a group of men coming out of the bushes and quickly reversed, stepped on the accelerator, and rammed into another colleague’s car that was coming behind him.

According to him, the robbers caught up with him, opened his door, and pointed guns at him and his colleagues.

The actor said they were then asked to exit their cars and lie flat in the middle of the road.

Junior Pope said the robber stole everything they had, including phones, their footwear, production shoes in his car, a bag containing his passport, PVC, ID card, and many other personal belongings.

He noted that while they were lying in the middle of the road during the robbery attack, some vehicles passed them, and some people recognized him but no one could stop.

Amidst the tragic incident, Junior Pope in the caption said he is thankful to God for his life, adding that tears dropped from his eyes the moment he saw his family.

He wrote: “Robbed at gunpoint yesterday night at Ubulu Okiti….29/01/23. Returning from a movie set. Tears dropped the moment I got home by 1am and saw my family. Thank God for saving our lives. May we not meet our end in our quest for our daily bread… Amen”.