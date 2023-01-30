Appeal Court Confirms Shehu As Katsina PDP House Of Reps candidate

Muritala Shehu has been affirmed as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency, Katsina State.

This follows an appeal after the party’s primary election conducted on November 23, 2022, was nullified by the Federal High Court sitting in Katsina earlier.

Naija News understands that Shehu had defeated Nasir Sa’ad Ahmed during the PDP primary election in the state months ago to emerge as the party’s standard flag-bearer. However, the election outcome was declared null by the federal high court.

Not satisfied with the court’s ruling, Shehu approached the Court of Appeal for a contest. In a unanimous decision delivered on the 27th of January, 2023, the Court of Appeal set aside in its entirety the judgment of the Federal High Court, affirming Shehu’s victory against Ahmed.

However, the appeal was heard on the appellant’s brief of argument only, as the respondent, Nasiru Sa’ad Ahmed, did not file anything before the court to defend the appeal until he was out of time to do so.

Addressing journalists in the state capital shortly after the Appeal Court’s verdict, Katsina PDP Legal Adviser, Barrister, Mahutta Mustapha, said: “The judgement represents the true position of the PDP primary election conducted on 22 May, 2022 wherein the appellant, Murtala Shehu emerged the winner.

“It also represents the true wish of the delegates from Malumfashi/Kafur Constituency who voted for Murtala Shehu wherein he had 34 votes in the primary election, while his opponent had 29 votes.”

“Certainly, cases between members of the party do not result in anything beneficial to the party. They should unite and support whoever emerges,” he added.