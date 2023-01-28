Timi Dakolo Speaks On Painful Betrayal From Friend Who Didn’t Want Organizers To Book Him

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has recounted a painful betrayal from a close ally who almost stopped show organizers from giving him a job.

Naija News reports that the singer shared the story via his Instagram page stating that the female friend was in a room full of strangers.

According to Timi Dakolo, the lady consistently kicked against the suggestion when his name came up as a performer for the gig until one of the strangers came to inquire if he had a problem with the friend.

Dakolo said he eventually got the job and when they met during sound check, the lady made a derogatory comment about his voice but he chose to stay quiet and simply exchanged pleasantries with her.

He wrote: “Imagine a room full of strangers planning an event and suggested me. And the only person who knows me well inside the room.

“Like knows me knows me kept blocking it. Only for one of the strangers to come outside ask if I have a problem with her. I said not all, we are Gee’s.

“So I did get the gig ,because client insisted. Anyways we met at sound check. Her first words were” timi this your voice sha. How is Busola and your amazing kids?!

“Like me and this person NA Gee. I can even say somewhat family. Trust me NA, I just smile and said they are fine. A lesson once learnt is hard to forget. Still an unfathomable experience.”