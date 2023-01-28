Popular Nollywood Actor Loses Mother [Video]

Mother of Nollywood actor , Ikechukwu Ogbonna, fondly called IK Ogbonna, has reportedly died.

The light-skinned actor via his Instagram on Friday night announced the sad news.

Sharing a video of special moments of his beloved mother before her sudden death, the movie star captioned it: “Rest in peace my Angel.”

Fans, colleagues and well wishers of the actor have taken to the comment section to send their condolences.

Ini Edo wrote: “Take heart dear. May her soul rest in peace.”

Laura Ikeji wrote: “Awwww, may she rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Tope Tedela wrote: “So sorry IM.”

Onyi Alex wrote: “🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ ❤️”

Efe Irele wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Nasarawa Governor Loses Son

Meanwhile, the son of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Hassan Sule has reportedly died.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Hassan died after a brief illness on Thursday night at the age of 36.

The statement stated that the deceased who got married to his first wife, Hajiya Sule, in June last year was Governor Sule’s eldest son.

It added that the late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today at 10am.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

“Hassan died at the age of 36. The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today, Friday at 10am.”