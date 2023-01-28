2023: ‘Why Tinubu Met With Buhari In Daura’

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and some governors of the ruling party on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu and the governors met with Buhari in Daura, the president’s hometown in Katsina State.

Tinubu’s meeting with President Buhari is coming days after his outburst during the APC presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Wednesday.

Recall that Tinubu said the naira redesign and petrol scarcity were designed to frustrate his chances in the presidential election.

The APC presidential campaign council, however, said Tinubu did not blame Buhari for the situation, but only sought to warn him of saboteurs working for the PDP.

A source that spoke with Daily Trust on the meeting said revealed the governors that accompanied Tinubu to the meeting.

According to the source, Tinubu had to meet with President Buhari over the harassment they have been facing publicly.

The source said, “Tinubu met with governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu before they proceeded to Daura to see the president, though Governor Zulum did not go with them.

“Perhaps Tinubu noticed that wherever they go for the campaign, they were facing public harassment, hence the need to urgently meet with the president over the issue.”