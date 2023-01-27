Who Would Actually Believe This – Ka3na Opens Up On Big Brother Identity

Former BBNaija housemate, Katherine Jones also known as Ka3na has shed more light on the identity of Big Brother.

Ka3na, who recently announced that she is expecting her second child, claimed that Big Brother is a woman.

Unlike the rumours of Biggie being Ejike Ibedilo, as suggested by Frank Edoho in 2018, Ka3na says the voice belongs to a woman because she speaks very slow.

She wrote: “Who would believe Big Brother is actually a woman.

“No wonder she dey speak slow”

Why I Don’t Play The Same Role Twice – Genoveva

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Genoveva Umeh, has disclosed, the reason why she doesn’t play the same role twice.

Umeh, best known for her roles as Timeyin in the movie, Blood Sisters, and Zina in the Netflix series, Far From Home, said she chose acting as a career path because she was passionate about the profession, adding that she bagged a law degree as a backup plan.

She said: “My career has only just started and I’m grateful for how versatile the roles that I’ve played are and on huge platforms as well. Any role that allows me to transform, I would obviously do well. I love to challenge myself. I don’t like to take on the same role twice. Every character is kind of different.

“I picked acting because I’m extremely passionate about it. It was almost as though I couldn’t shake it. Essentially, I realised that it was something that made me the happiest. Although, I thought it was a hobby. I figured that I was really talented and I was really passionate about it.

“For my law degree, I wanted it for backup because at the end of the day, I’m a first-generation immigrant and I understand how hard my parents worked to get me to the United Kingdom. I didn’t want to let them down because that would be too selfish.”