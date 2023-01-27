Adeleke Rejects Tribunal Ruling, Heads To Appeal Court

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has rejected the ruling of the Osun State election petition tribunal that sacked him as governor of the Southwest State.

Naija News reports that the tribunal, in a two versus one ruling, had declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic winner of the election.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement by his media aide, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke stated that he would appeal the ruling.

Adeleke described the judgement of the governorship tribunal as “a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The governor faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Governor Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate“, Governor Adeleke declared.