IVD Speaks On Readiness To ‘Confess’ About Wife’s Death

Lagos car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna popularly known as IVD, has disclosed his readiness to tell his own side of the story regarding his wife’s death.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of Bimbo’s death, there were a series of allegations that IVD was responsible for his wife’s death and the shooting at Cubana club, involving Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

IVD, who has been silent over the allegations, took to his Instagram page on Thursday night to say he is ready to tell it all about Bimbo’s death.

According to him, some people have claimed he refused to speak on the issue due to his inability to speak good English and his inferiority complex.

Dismissing the claims, IVD said people would be hearing his voice soon and he would gladly tell it all for his fans.

He wrote: “Some said I can’t speak good English am not deducted am always shy to speak, lol but trust me when I speak u will get to find out that am very learned and I can actually speak and brag more than anyone.

“I only do this coz of social media make see finish no de. If guys really want to hear the truth and wanna hear my voice I will gladly do this for my fans, love you all No disrespect IVD I stan king of the street.”

Bimbo’s Death

Bimbo’s death was announced by her sister in an Instagram post in 2022.

The couple made headlines when Bimbo and her husband got into a scuffle and she reportedly set herself ablaze in the process at their home in Lekki, Lagos.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died from severe fire injuries, and on October 15, 2022, it was reported that the Lagos State government ordered an autopsy on Bimbo’s corpse.

However, there were allegations that her husband, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, set the deceased on fire and watched her burn.