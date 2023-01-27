IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will be released.

Naija News reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had, on October 13, 2022, had discharged Kanu, declaring as illegal and unlawful, his abduction from Kenya to Nigeria and quashing the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the FG.

But in a swift reaction, the Federal Government, through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, went on to appeal the Court of Appeal’s judgement freeing Kanu and discharging him of all offences, seeking a stay of execution.

The appellate court, after hearing the FG’s fresh suit, granted a stay of execution of the discharging of Kanu.

Responding to a question during an interview with popular stand-up comedian, Ayodeji Makun popularly known as AY, on Thursday night, Sowore described the IPOB leader as a political prisoner.

The AAC presidential candidate said all the pro-Biafra agitator needs to regain freedom is a leader that respects the rule of law.

Sowore said: “Kanu is a political prisoner as far as I’m concerned, and he will be released unconditionally. I am not the only one who feels this way. Our court has taken a judicial decision that Kanu has no case to answer, we just need a leader that respects the rule of law.”