IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released – Sowore

 

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for calm and cautioned Igbos to desist from any form of protests and processions that will bring more catastrophe for Southeastern Nigeria. “The re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB is the beginning of the end of violent agitations in southeastern Nigeria and a lesson to others that,” deviation from the nonviolent agitations and wasting of the innocent blood of the Igbo youths contradicted what Igbos are known for, and self-determination should not be used for purposes of fortune and fame-seeking. “Nnamdi Kanu’s refusal to adhere to the advice of Igbo leaders, Elders, and Political leaders is the outcome of what had befallen him, he made a lot of enemies especially those that would have saved him and Federal Government will never lose grip on him again. We don’t think that any Igbo leader will stick out his/her neck for him, his re-arrest will eventually bring peace and stability to the region and averted another civil war that was raging on. “Federal Government should handle the situation carefully because his large followers of Ipob wouldn’t resort to violent revolts, his trial should be strictly based on the laws of the land, they shouldn’t kill him because it will destabilize the entire country.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will be released.

Naija News reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had, on October 13, 2022, had discharged Kanu, declaring as illegal and unlawful, his abduction from Kenya to Nigeria and quashing the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the FG.

But in a swift reaction, the Federal Government, through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, went on to appeal the Court of Appeal’s judgement freeing Kanu and discharging him of all offences, seeking a stay of execution.

The appellate court, after hearing the FG’s fresh suit, granted a stay of execution of the discharging of Kanu.

Responding to a question during an interview with popular stand-up comedian, Ayodeji Makun popularly known as AY, on Thursday night, Sowore described the IPOB leader as a political prisoner.

The AAC presidential candidate said all the pro-Biafra agitator needs to regain freedom is a leader that respects the rule of law.

Sowore said: “Kanu is a political prisoner as far as I’m concerned, and he will be released unconditionally. I am not the only one who feels this way. Our court has taken a judicial decision that Kanu has no case to answer, we just need a leader that respects the rule of law.”

