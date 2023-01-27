Expect Unimaginable Consequences If Nnamdi Kanu Dies In DSS Custody – IPOB Raises Alarm

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that unimaginable consequences should be expected should its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, die in the custody of the Department for State Security (DSS).

The separatist group has come out to allege that its leader, Kanu is slowly being poisoned to death by the DSS.

According to the group, Kanu had allegedly complained of intestines disorder, which according to him, is generating odour from his mouth when he lies down.

Naija News reports that this is even as its leader is being fed twice a day on bread and water without medication for the treatment of his ailment while in the DSS solitary confinement facility in Abuja.

IPOB also claimed that Kanu is dying through a silent and systematic process of gradual starvation, adding that it is a clandestine plan to eliminate him through poisoning, drug abuse and starvation.

The group, in a statement on Friday, issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful alleged also that Kanu claims the DSS hasn’t allowed him access to a doctor since December.

The group, therefore, warned that should anything happen to its leader in custody, unimaginable consequences should be expected because Kanu is being poisoned.

The IPOB advanced that “The secret police want to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu up through a silent and systematic process of gradual starvation of giving him only bread and water twice a day and drugs abuse by providing him insufficient medication for his known ailment while in their solitary confinement facility in Abuja.

“Kanu had complained very sadly that he is dying slowly. He also complained bitterly that the DSS has subjected him to drug abuse as medication required for two weeks are provided for only 8 days.

“He complained that he hasn’t been allowed to see any doctor since the second week of December 2022 and DSS has refused to take him to the doctor in spite of his deteriorating health. He says he feels his internal organs are badly affected yet the DSS have refused to take him to a hospital. He also complained bitterly about pain and sound in his left ear where he was tortured in Kenya before being Extraordinarily Renditioned to Nigeria.

“Our leader complained that if he lies down whatever he ate comes out from his mouth. He also said his intestines are bringing odours from his mouth. He says he is afraid he may not survive it but God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama will help him to survive it. He also complained about poor feeding which is worsening his health. Most times he is fed with only bread morning and night as DSS said feeding him is getting too expensive.

“It’s on record that DSS refused N1m that IPOB leadership gave them to provide adequate medication and feeding to our leader. It’s obvious that our leader has been poisoned by DSS and allowed to die gradually.”