Tinubu: APC To Punish Chieftain Over Bullion Van Comment

A senior official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Thursday said its Organising Secretary, Ayodele Adewale will be punished over his statement on two bullion vans that entered the residence of Bola Tinubu in 2019.

Naija News had earlier reported that Adewale during an interview on Arise TV said the bullion vans missed their way to Tinubu’s Bourdillon home.

He said, “On the bullion van or no bullion van and all of that, I think that matter has been put to rest. There was no money in the bullion van. The bullion vans that even came missed their way to have come there.

“I was in that house on that very day and it was not on an election day. The bullion vans missed their way to have come there.”

The APC official who spoke with Daily Independent on condition of anonymity said Adewale was not authorized to speak by the party.

He further said Adewale a former chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government will be sanctioned for the interview.

The APC official said, “The Lagos APC never asked him to represent us at any interview. He only went there to embarrass himself and not our party. Everything he said during the interview was his personal opinion. He neither spoke for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu nor for the party.

“Asiwaju Tinubu had already addressed the issue of the bullion vans and that settles it. Adewale is not his media aide or the spokesman of the party. He just wanted to be in the spotlight and for the wrong reasons.

“I’m certain disciplinary action will be taken against him because there is a directive from the leadership of the party to avoid granting interviews to Arise TV due to their hostile attitude to our presidential candidate. Adewale wilfully ignored that directives and he will pay for it. I think he just made the greatest mistake of his political life.”