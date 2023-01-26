Shanty Town: I Had To Smoke Three Packs Of Cigarettes Per Day, Didn’t Bath For Days – Chidi Mokeme Opens Up On ‘Scar Role’

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme, has opened up on how he was able to interpret his role in ‘ Shanty Town’ , the six-episode series.

Naija News reports that Chidi has been trending online since last week, following his outstanding performance in the latest Nollywood film on Netflix called ‘Shanty Town’.

According to the 50-year-old actor, after reading through the script, to interpret the character perfectly, he needed to completely transform his body, and that includes not bathing for days; smoking about three pack of cigarettes and not bushing his teeth.

Mokeme told BBC Pidgin on Thursday it took some time before ‘Scar’ left him after the movie shoot ended.

He said: “Some of the body modifications I did to enter into the character of Scar was to shave off my hair and go bald. I also did not take my bath for a few days before going on set so that when they say I should do something dirty, I can do it freely because I know I am not clean. Sometimes I don’t brush my teeth and when I open my mouth to talk to people, they wonder what kind of a person I am.

“I don’t smoke, but I had to smoke about three packets per day to make my voice sound the way it did in the series.”

Speaking about finding it difficult to separate himself from the character Scar, Mokeme said: “The character and I have become one and it will take some time before we can let each other go.

“Scar and I are struggling with each other on who owns my body. I told Scar that I’m through and that he can go but if I can be allowed to, I will remain as Scar.”

‘Shanty Town’ is Mokeme’s comeback movie after a long hiatus due to a battle with Bell’s Palsy.