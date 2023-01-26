PDP Sends Message To Buhari Over Incessant Attacks On Jandor’s Campaign Team

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent attack on the campaign team of its governorship candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News learned that Adediran’s campaign train was attacked by political thugs around Ikosi- Isheri area of the local government on Tuesday, the team also came under attack at Oworo Road, Oworosonki area on Wednesday.

The hoodlums, who hauled stones, bottles, pebbles and other dangerous objects at the campaign team, blocked the Oworo Road and insisted that the team would not have access to the road.

After stalling the movement of the campaign convoy for about 45 minutes, security agents were able to chase away the armed attackers, who also welded charms.

Also, a member of Adediran’s security team was allegedly stabbed during an earlier attack on Tuesday and Adediran’s running mate, Funke Akindele, was chased out of Kosofe fruit market.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, told newsmen after Wednesday’s attack that such a trend was not healthy for democracy in the country.

Amode called on Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate all the cases of attacks on the party’s campaign team in various parts of the state.

According to him, both the Nigerian constitution and Electoral Act allow campaigns by all registered political parties without harassment by political thugs.

The statement reads: “It is unbelievable at this stage that. these are happening in a state that prides itself as the centre of excellence. It is sad that we cannot campaign for free.

“Electoral Law allows us to campaign anywhere in Lagos State but it is unfortunate that political thugs could attempt to stop us.

“Yesterday, we were attacked in several wards in Kosofe and we were even prevented from entering markets to the campaign.

“We are more disturbed to hear that some of our loyalists, who came to welcome us, were prevented from entering the markets to continue their businesses. This is probably the fourth or fifth local government these will be happening.

“I am using this opportunity to call on President Buhari, who has promised Nigerians a free, fair and credible election, to consider the process leading to the election in Lagos State.

“It is not only the election day that matters, the processes that lead to elections are equally important for the credibility of the election.

“I am also calling on the Inspector General of the Police, the Commissioner of Police in the state and All Area Commanders of Police, and the Director of the DSS in Lagos State should be aware of this. We cannot continue to live in fear.

“All these happenings are capable of intimidating the general public, especially the voters.This cannot continue.”