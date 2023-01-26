Atiku, PDP React To Death Of Abia Governorship Candidate, Ikonne

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the party’s governorship candidate in Abia State, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne.

Naija News reported that Ikonne died on Wednesday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja, just a few days before the scheduled governorship election.

In a statement via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Atiku described Ikonne as an erudite scholar of repute with vast experience in administration, whose contributions to advancing knowledge within the academic community will be appreciated by generations unborn.

“I recall my last encounter with Prof Ikonne vividly when he led a delegation of Abia PDP stakeholders to my residence in Abuja. He, Prof Ikonne, was at his intellectual best in the course of the robust discussion that I had with his delegation.”

Also, the PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, described Ikonne’s death as devastating news.

The statement reads: “Alas our hearts bleed; Prof. Ikonne’s death is indeed a big blow not only to the PDP family but also to Abia State and the nation in general.

“He was a committed patriot, very brilliant academician, seasoned optometrist and excellent administrator, who gave himself to the service of his people and humanity, and for which the people of Abia State were resolved to elect him as Governor of Abia State.

“The National Leadership of the PDP deeply commiserates with the family of Prof. Ikonne, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia State Chapter of the PDP as well as the entire people of Abia State and prays to God to console us all and grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.“