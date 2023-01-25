Policewoman Who Went Viral Over Her Treatment Of Schoolchildren Gets Recognized

The Nigerian Police command has hailed a female Police Officer, identified as Inspector Justina Rita Omogbai, who

The spokesman of the force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Monday night commended Justina for her commitment and acts of professionalism displayed in the course of discharging her traffic duties.

Adejobi noted that her gesture aligns with the Community Policing tenets and the concept of “Catching Them Young”, as the formative age is very vital to training children to be law-abiding and compliant with regulations.

He added that her singular action brings to their memories the standard practice of Nigeria Police Traffic Officers.

While commending the officer, the Inspector-General of Police charged all officers and men to emulate her good conduct and be shining examples in their respective jurisdictions.

He equally tasked officers to be law-abiding even as they sow the seed of appropriate civic behaviour in the minds and hearts of members of their communities, particularly the young ones who can serve as evangelists of values and good potentials of the NPF contrary to the present erroneous perception.