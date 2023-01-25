Kunle Remi Speaks On Reason Actresses Do Better Financially Than Actors

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has weighed in on the reason some of his female colleagues are doing better than their male counterpart.

The ‘Anikulapo’ star m, during a latest edition of the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, narrated how female colleagues drive to a movie location with their expensive cars and act like they don’t need the money.

He further noted that he knows how much the movie project costs sometimes, and also has an idea of how much these actresses are paid for the same movie, yet he is surprised at the luxury lifestyle they live.

“How come the girls seem to be doing better than the men? That is a very valid question.

“I get to set, I probably drive my normal moderate car then you see your co-actress pull up. Not just pull up o, PULL UP.

“You start looking at it like, I’m a leader right?

“I probably know the budget of the whole film we are doing.

“I know how much I was paid; I have an idea of how much you were paid.

“I’m sweating here and you pull up in a nice car.

“People around see it as though what are you doing differently? What are they doing differently?

“Ladies will tell you; ‘I’m selling hair. I’m doing this. I have multiple streams of income.

“Some people, they have it by mouth, we don’t know exactly what the conversation is.”

Kunle Remi continued: “Now, the next person coming after you; what are they expecting to get when they get to where you are.

“They expect, this girl is driving this kind of car, that means the industry is booming.

“They come into this thing, give their all, give their best and they are not seeing what you are saying they are doing.”