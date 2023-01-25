‘I Want To Be First Yoruba Woman To Become First Lady’ – Titi Abubakar Begs Nigerians To Support Atiku

Titi Abubakar, the wife of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians of Yoruba descent to support her husband so she can become the first Yoruba woman to be Nigeria’s first lady since 1999.

Naija News reports that Titi made the plea during an interview with BBC Yoruba, stating that her husband returned to Nigeria to unite the country.

She reiterated Atiku’s commitment to end the incessant strike at Nigerian Universities and address the issue of Boko Haram.

According to her, the former vice president is a unifier and would ensure the unity of the country if he emerges as the president.

“Since the inception of the civilian government in 1999, no Yoruba person has become the first lady of the country. I want to be the first Yoruba woman,” Titi said in Yoruba.

“I want Yoruba people to support the candidacy of Atiku. Atiku’s victory will make me the first lady of the country.

“I’m from Osun state. In the past, Christians and Muslims did things together. My parents allowed me to marry him. But now, we don’t know where the world is going. My husband saw all these and he said he wants to return Nigeria to point of unity.

“My husband said he will address the issue of the constant strike of varsity lecturers. He said he will address the issue of Boko Haram and the prevailing insecurity in the country.

“It is only a person who knows the way that guides someone. He is a unifier. He wants to unify everybody. If my husband becomes president, he will end insecurity in the country and Boko Haram will be a thing of the past.”