Allow Kanu Address Ndigbo Before Election – Ohanaeze Urges Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, address the South-East people before the 2023 general elections.

The Secretary-General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro made this call in a statement released on Wednesday.

Isiguzoro disclosed that the security challenges in the region would subside if President Buhari allows Kanu to address people from the South-East

The Secretary-General of the group noted that gunmen are trying to destabilise the 2023 elections in the South-East using Simon Ekpa.

Isiguzoro said, “This madness of sit-at-home and incessant killings and insecurity we are witnessing in the Southeast can be traced to the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, which Simon Ekpa is taking undue advantage of.

“Ekpa is an opportunist, fame and fortune seeker who saw the window and lapses of Kanu’s detention as an opportunity for him to venture into his journey of amassing wealth from politicians and destroying the people of the South-East.

“The only cure to this madness of Simon Ekpa is a passionate appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to allow the leader of IPOB to address Ndigbo possibly this February before the elections, because there is a grand conspiracy by some external enemies of Ndigbo, and they are using Ekpa to shortchange and ensure that there is an election boycott in the South-East.

“The only cure to this Ekpa’s madness is for Buhari to allow Kanu, even if it’s a five-minute broadcast because Kanu has continued to say through his lawyers that these killings and insecurity in the Southeast should end.

“So, in order to have a peaceful election, the Federal Government should give Nnamdi Kanu a five-minute broadcast to talk to the people of the Southeast; this would end Ekpa and his madness.”