Tems Makes History As First Nigerian Artist To Earn Oscar Nomination (See Full List)
Nigerian sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has made history as the first Nigerian artist to earn an Oscar nomination.
Naija News reports that the nomination list for the 2023 Oscar awards was released on Tuesday, January 23, 2023, with Tems making Nigerians proud.
Tems was nominated for her contribution as a songwriter on ‘Lift Me Up’ one of the soundtracks on Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.
Voting for the 2023 Oscars will run from March 2nd -7th as the award holds on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater and it will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
See the full nomination list below.
