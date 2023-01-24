Lalong Speaks On Northern Governors Backing Tinubu

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has said all northern governors are behind the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Lalong stated this on Monday during the party’s presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State.

The Plateau governor asserted that the entire northern governors are solidly behind Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, hence their solid affirmation of the candidate in Bauchi.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy of transferring Bauchi to the former governor of Lagos State would be jealously guided by the party’s governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd).

He said, “Mr. President, you said that is your legacy and your legacy would be the transfer today from Bauchi to the Jagaban of Borgu and his running mate. And that is going to be jealously guided, as I heard, by no other person than Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar himself”.

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of APC governors, expressed appreciation to the President for “many people-centered policies which enriched poor farmers and aided the poor and vulnerable.”

He said APC governors were solidly behind the APC candidate in line with the directive of the President for all party members to ensure the victory of “his friend and partner, Asiwaju Tinubu.”

Bagudu urged the people of Bauchi State to replicate the support they have always accorded to Buhari to enable Tinubu to win the February 25 election.