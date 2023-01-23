Tinubu Speaks After Bauchi Rally Which Ended Abruptly

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has expressed appreciation to the people of Bauchi State for the way he was received during his party’s rally on Monday.

Naija News recalls Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and a host of other APC chieftains stormed Bauchi for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was also on the ground to lead the campaign as a mammoth crowd stormed the campaign venue.

However, the campaign rally ended abruptly due to an issue with the sound system at the venue.

President Buhari could not address supporters of the party who had filled the stadium to express their support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The light went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu mounted the podium and began delivering his speech.

However, hours after the rally ended abruptly, Tinubu ignoring the episode about the sound system, took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to appreciate supporters in Bauchi for coming out en masse for the rally.

While sharing pictures from the rally, the APC candidate wrote: “Thank you Bauchi for coming out in force to support the agenda of #RenewedHope23.”