Gareth Bale To Participate In PGA Tour

Retired Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur player, Gareth Bale has announced that he is venturing into golf later this year.

Gareth Bale has been a lover of golf, especially during his last years at Real Madrid where he had issues with the club’s fans over commitment issues.

Just two weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football, the Wales captain has revealed he would participate in a PGA Tour tournament.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California is scheduled for February, according to Bale.

The 33-year-old retired earlier this month as Wales’ all-time leading scorer and the male player with the most appearances.

While announcing his participation in the golf tournament via Instagram, Gareth Bale said: “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go.”

Real Madrid’s Bale, a five-time Champions League winner, had a strained relationship with the Spanish heavyweights after he was seen holding a banner reading “Wales.Golf.Madrid. In That Order”, in 2019, while representing his country during an international break.

At Pebble Beach, 156 amateurs and 156 professionals will participate, including the winner of the US Open, Patrick Cantlay, the fifth-ranked golfer in the world, and Jordan Spieth, the three-time major champion.