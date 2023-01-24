‘Fake Muslim’ – North Is Politically Advanced – Top APC Chieftains Reveal Candidate Region Will Vote For

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bala Ibrahim has submitted that the north doesn’t vote along religious or ethnic lines.

Ibrahim who is the APC Director of Publicity added that the northern region is well politically advanced and plays politics of reality.

He made the submission on Monday while reacting to a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu who described the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu as a fake Muslim, arguing that the north won’t vote for him.

Momodu had boasted that the northern voters would choose his party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar over Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“The North will not vote for a ‘fake Muslim’ in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket. The scam is dead on arrival,” Momodu said.

North Votes Based On Merit

But reacting, the APC Director of Publicity said the north is never blinded by religious sentiment as posited by Momodu, adding that the region would vote massively for Tinubu.

He said, “People are playing politics with reality. Traditionally, the North does not vote based on religion or ethnicity. Recall that in 1993, the North voted massively for the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO Abiola. That is not to say they voted for him because he was a Muslim. The same North voted massively for Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and they didn’t vote on the basis of religion. Jonathan contested against Atiku who is a Muslim from the North and won. The North does not vote on the sentiment of section or religion; they vote based on merit.

“The North is politically advanced to be able to differentiate merit from mediocrity. The APC is campaigning based on issues, not religion or section and our candidate, Bola Tinubu will win with a landslide,” he said.

Keyamo Speaks

Also reacting to the statement of Dele Momodu, the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo urged the PDP to stop whipping up religious sentiments.

He accused the PDP of playing politics of desperation, arguing that Nigerians won’t be petty like Momodu and his party.

According to the Tinubu campaign spokesperson, Momodu should be condemned for saying someone is not a proper Muslim.

“These people have gone extremely low and it shows the level of their desperation for power. What they have done is complete heresy. All they are trying to do is to wipe up religious sentiments to sway votes, but it is not going to work.

“All these years that Asiwaju has been giving alms, they did not say he was a fake Muslim. He has given more alms than Atiku. He performed Hajj all the time and they didn’t see him as a fake Muslim. How can a Christian from the South say that the North will not vote for another Muslim because he is not a proper Muslim? If a Muslim from the North rises today and says a Christian in the South is not a proper Christian, what will happen? Of course, there will be a wide condemnation of such. Nigerians have gone beyond this pettiness, and they will show that on February 25,” Keyamo said.