33 Year-Old Father Defiles 11-Year-Old Daughter In Ibadan

A 33-year-old man, identified as Tunde Kareem, has been arrested for defiling his 11 years old daughter in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News understands that the suspect, who hails from Ede in Osun State committed the act at their residence along Idi Osan Olodo road, Ibadan.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Monday.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Oyindamola Okuneye said the 33-year-old suspect, during interrogation, admitted to having carnal knowledge of his daughter only once before his arrest on January 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the command also arrested a 46-year-old suspect who defiled a 10-year-old girl.

The corps’ spokesperson said that the suspect took the victim to a lonely road with his bike in the Alakia area of Ibadan on January 15, where he used his finger to penetrate and defile her.

It was gathered that the suspect frequently visits the girl’s mother’s shop to drink locally made herbs and he used the opportunity to get close to the girl.

Okuneye said the state NSCDC commandant, Michael Adaralewa, pledged that the two suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

He urged residents to support security agencies with information on the violation of children anywhere in the state.