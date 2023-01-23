‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic To Retire This Season’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic intends to retire from football at the end of the current season after experiencing a recurrent knee injury that has restricted his involvement in the game.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a member of the AC Milan team that won the league title last season, and his presence at Milan ever since his return to San Siro in 2019 has been filled with fitness issues. Hence, the 2022-2023 season could be Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s final season.

Ibrahimovic hasn’t finished a game since January 2022, and he hasn’t played more than 23 minutes in any of his last seven contests.

The Swede played a subtle role in Milan winning the Serie A last season. He scored eight goals in 27 games while battling with fitness issues.

Ibrahimovic has been making efforts to recover from a knee injury since last summer after undergoing surgery.

Reports in Italy claimed that the Swedish player wishes to return ahead of AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash.

However, it is most likely that he will miss the first leg on February 14 and even the return leg in London on March 8, 2023.

A report by an Italian publication, Gazzetta Dello Sport said that Ibrahimovic plans to retire this summer. If that happens, according to the report, the legendary striker will remain at AC Milan as the club’s ambassador.

When he was sidelined indefinitely in September due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Ibrahimovic ruled out any chance that his 24-year playing career would come to an end.

“I have no fear. I’m in good health and working hard to return”, he told Gazzetta Dello Sport then.

As it stands, Ibrahimovic is anticipated to return from an ACL injury before the end of the season. But before then, he is expected to decide on his career.

In 862 club appearances, he has over 510 goals. He has 121 international appearances under his belt and a record-breaking 62 goals for his country.