See Turnout Of Peter Obi’s Campaign Rally At Buhari’s Home State, Katsina (Photos)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has continued to surprise many Nigerians with the turnouts at his campaign in the Northern parts of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State alongside his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other party chieftains held the party’s campaign rally on Monday at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Kastina State, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Photos of the campaign rally which emerged online show that a large number of LP supporters turned up for the event amidst the claim that Peter Obi is not known in the north.

At the campaign rally, the 61-year-old reiterated his commitment to restore peace, fight poverty, and open all land borders in the country for the economic well-being of citizens.

He urged women and youths in the country to ensure that they vote for the right candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

According to the LP flagbearer, it was unacceptable that seven local government areas (LGAs) in Kastina state are under the control of bandits, assuring the crowd that a vote for LP will put an end to insecurity in the state.

Also speaking, the LP Vice Presidential Candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, said their inauguration as president and vice president of Nigeria would end insecurity bedeviling the country.

Baba-Ahmed said that they would also ensure prudence in governance and that every citizen would live a happy life if the Labour Party takes over power in Nigeria.