Nollywood Actor Who Was Involved In Accident On Third Maryland Bridge Gives Update On Health

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha , who was involved in a ghastly accident on third mainland bridge in Lagos State on Sunday, January 15, 2022, has been discharged.

Recall that the actor was hospitalized after surviving an accident that left his car badly damaged.

He shared a video of the incident with the caption: “Thankful for life Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still”

However, in a new post, the actor was seen leaving the clinic with his team after he was discharged from hospital.

Charles who appears better and healthy shared a video of himself leaving the hospital with the caption: “First it was a SITUATION.. shii now we are out to a LITUATION shiiii! We Asaaaaaaa!!”.

Reason I Love Davido And Chioma To Death

Meanwhile, Popular Nigerian talent Manager, Ubi Franklin has opened up on the reason he loves Davido and Chioma.

Ubi, during a chat on Tea with Taymesan podcast, revealed that Davido has really been good to him.

The music executive explained that the artiste always calls him when he is going through a lot and tries to make him laugh.

He recounted how the OBO boss called him in 2018 and asked him to manage Chioma.

Ubi explained that he sees Davido and Chioma as family and feels safe around them.

The businessman also revealed that David has always supported him and never judged him despite the many controversies surrounding his person.

He reiterated that he values his relationship with them and loves them greatly because they always stand by him.