Nigeria Needs A “Sinner” To Develop The Country – APC’s Tunji Abayomi Says All Politicians Are “Sinners”

All politicians around the world have been described as “sinners”, but then Nigeria is said to need one of them to bring her out of her current woes.

This assertion was made by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State, Tunji Abayomi.

Naija News reports that Abayomi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that politicians anywhere in the world are “sinners” but Nigeria needs a “sinner” who can develop the country; make money and use the money to lift people out of poverty.

The APC chieftain, who made this assertion on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, explained that no matter what the situation there must be some form of balance between morality and competence.

He advanced that “Anywhere in the world, you find that politicians are sinners.

“Only sinful men will raise the society from sin because they understand the effects of sin, the consequences, the structure of sin and how to manage them. If you are looking at holy men, you are not going to achieve a whole lot. If you look at the history of the world, that is the reality.

“There will be some form of balance; yes, a sinner but not a murderer.

“Who of the sinners can give us the best possibility having regard to the issue that confronts this nation today?

“The principal issue should be the preoccupation with Nigeria; what should Nigeria be?”

Boasting about the source of wealth of the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, Abayomi noted that he is “very convinced” Tinubu’s source of wealth is clean.

“I am very convinced because a man who rose to point of director of Mobil Producing, is he stupid and we’ve been running after simple issues? The second is that do we think that those organisations are so incompetent that they won’t have information and know about their staff?” he questioned.

Giving his comment about the recent endorsement of the Labour Party( LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, the APC chieftain said it counts next to nothing because all that matters is about the electorates.

Abayomi added that “It counts for little, next to nothing because the reality of the matter is that we all have our constituency of influence.

“It may be exciting for the candidate but for the voters and the electors, in my view, it counts very little because former President Obasanjo has only one vote.”