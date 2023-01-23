‘It’s Not Personal Ambition’ – 70-Year-old Tinubu Reveals Why He Wants To Become Nigeria’s President

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has refuted claims that the 2023 presidential contest is about fulfilling a personal ambition for him.

The 70-year-old former Lagos State Governor insisted that there is a greater purpose in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Sunday during a town hall meeting with Muslim leaders from the North East in Bauchi State, Tinubu revealed that he wants to become President so as to do great things for Nigeria.

According to him, his ambition is “to serve a greater purpose”.

“As such, I do not see this campaign as one of personal ambition,” Tinubu said.

“I campaign to serve a greater purpose. I campaign to do great things for the nation but not for myself.

“No matter how hard and difficult the opposition stands against our just cause, we will not relent in our pursuit of a better, more tolerant and good united nation. And with the help of Almighty Allah, we know good shall prevail.”

Technical Issue Mars Bauchi Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Monday ended abruptly due to an issue with the sound system at the rally.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday stormed the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi for the rally.

President Buhari could not address supporters of the party who had filled the stadium to express their support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The light went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu mounted the podium and began delivering his speech.

President Buhari who was not pleased with the development left the rally almost immediately with his entourage.