Some Oil Theft Cabals Are Behind Detention Of Tompolo’s Director Of Operations – Tantita Security Declares

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a security surveillance company operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo has alleged that some oil theft cabals are behind the detention of its Director of Operatives and Technical, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The security outfit claimed that it is aware of plans by some cabals involved in the issues of oil theft in the country and they are hiding behind EFCC to distract the fight against the menace.

Naija News reports that the TSSLN in a statement on Saturday alleged that its operations have broken the illegal ring of companies of such cabals and that is why they are after the outfit.

The security outfit also alleged that it was these cabals who has posed themselves as powerful forces hiding behind operatives of the EFCC to hinder the fight against oil theft.

The company noted that “Tantita has been in the news for the amazing progress being made in returning Nigeria to the pride of place as the leading oil producer in Africa. However, as we speak, efforts are being made to strangulate Tantita operations.”

This platform reported on Saturday that the EFCC allegedly detained Enisuouh

The company accused the anti-corruption commission of illegally detaining Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

According to TSSNL, Enisuouh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to burst a top oil thief when the EFCC invited and asked him to disclose the sources of his intelligence when he showed up at the Commission’s office, on January 19.

The company, in a statement, claimed that when its Executive Director refused to disclose his source, the EFCC reportedly detained him, insisting that he should disclose the sources of his intelligence.

However, it was learnt that TSSNL claimed that its Director of Operatives and Technical who played an important role in an N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract was detained in the middle of an ongoing operation to uncover one of the biggest oil stealing cartels in the country.

The security outfit advanced that “On the 19th of January 2023, Tantita’s Executive Director Operations and Technical Capt. Warredi Enisuoh was invited by the EFCC and detained. He has been in EFCC custody since. All efforts to ensure his release have proved abortive, as the commission has insisted that unless he provides a list of names who were his intelligence sources he would not be released.

“The EFCC invitation came right in the middle of an ongoing operation to unravel one of the biggest oil stealing cartels in this country. Capt Warredi Enisuoh, our ED Operations and Technical flew straight from Port Harcourt (where he was coordinating the operations) to Lagos to heed the EFCC’s invitation and walked right into a trap…

“While Tantita is determined to carry on the fight against the oil thieves regardless, it is our position that the EFCC investigation, if genuine, can be carried out with minimal interference to the war on oil thieves and if not, it is clearly being used by powerful forces to scuttle the war on oil thieves. Let Nigerians be aware of what is being done in their name.”