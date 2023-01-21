EFCC Detains Tompolo’s Director Of Operations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has allegedly detained the Executive Director of Operations and Technical of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

Naija News understands that TSSNL is a security surveillance company, operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo.

The company accused the anti-corruption commission of illegally detaining Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

According to TSSNL, Enisuouh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to burst a top oil thief when the EFCC invited and asked him to disclose the sources of his iintelligence when he showed up at the Commission’s office, January 19.

The company, in a statement, claimed that when it’s Executive Director rrefused to disclose his source, the EFCC reportedly detained him, insisting that he should disclose the sources of his intelligence.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, told Vanguard he was unaware of the arrest of Enisuouh by the anti-graft agency.

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has pleaded with the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, to set aside his grievance against him and his counterpart in the Action Alliance (AA), former Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd.)

The plea is coming after Sowore stated that it would be impossible to politically agree with Al-Mustapha.

The AAC flagbearer explained that his disagreement with Mustapha is political and can be traced back to the June 12, 1993 incident in which the election of Moshood Abiola was annulled.

Sowore shared his grievance while speaking in a peace meeting of presidential candidates in Abuja on Friday.

The AAC presidential candidate also said he could not agree with the Chairman of the National Peace Committee.

Reacting during the event, Abdulsalami said, “I think you (Sowore) carry so many ideas. By the time you become the President of this country, some of us will leave this country.”

Abdulsalami thereby pleaded with Sowore to “let bygones be bygones.“