Apostle Suleman Reacts To Accusation Of Keeping Silent Over Death Of Seven People In His Convoy

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to the accusation of not seeking justice for the death of the seven people that died in his convoy last year.

Naija News recalls that the controversial clergyman was returning from a trip on October 2022 when unknown gunmen opened fire on his convoy

The incident led to the death of seven persons, including police officers.

A Twitter user dragged the pastor online saying he has refused to reveal the names of the assailants and also kept silent over the death of the seven people killed during the attack.

The netizen noted that Suleman should be questioned over the issue and an update should be made for the general public

The tweet reads: “Apostle Suleman is yet to reveal the names of those who sent assassins after him; Seven people were sadly killed (RIP), but he’s not seeking justice for ’em. Why is he keeping silent about this? The authorities needs to bring him in for questioning, & update the general public.”

Responding to the tweet, Apostle Suleman said he has given detailed information to the Police and their silence over the issue should be questioned.

He wrote: “Awon general public. What can you do if you know them?..I have given detailed info to the police..I am responding to you cos of the lives that were lost whom I vow to fight for. so ask the police why they are silent. You talk too much. no shades.”