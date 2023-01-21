Keyamo Reacts As Jigawa Labour Party Governorship Candidate Defects To APC

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho has dumped his ambition and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This development was disclosed on Friday in a terse statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, Habibu Nuhu Kila.

The state Governor has already received the former Labour Party guber candidate in his office, Naija News gathered.

According to the statement from Governor Badaru’s aide, Tsoho will now mobilize his supporters to work for the APC in Jigawa State.

The former governorship candidate said he realized the APC is the right party to meet the aspirations of the people of the state, hence his decision to join the ruling party.

Keyamo Reacts

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo said it is a sign that the jungle has matured in Jigawa.

The APC stalwart added in a short statement via his Twitter account that the boys are gradually being separated from the men.

He wrote: “Jungle has over matured in Jigawa. As we get to the deep end of the campaigns, brace yourself for the separation of the boys from the men!”