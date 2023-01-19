Olamide Sends Message To Those Looking To Him For Help

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Ayodeji, on Thursday, sent a message to those looking to him for help.

Some Nigerian celebrities sometimes engage in giveaway sprees to assist their fans and followers, however, it seems Olamide is having a change of mind in 2023.

In a post via the microblogging platform Twitter, the YBNL record label boss said everyone who has a problem should call God and not him.

He wrote: “lā ḥawla wa-lā quwwata ʾillā bi-llāhi l-ʿaliyyi l-ʿaẓīmi (There is no power nor strength except by Allah the Lofty, the Great). If you got a problem call God oh ! If you get business holla me”

Peter Okoye Tried To ‘Snatch’ My Girlfriends

Meanwhile, Music boss, Jude Okoye, also known as Jude Engees has hinted on his younger brother, Peter Okoye trying to steal his girlfriends when they were younger.

Jude stated this while reacting to a funny video shared by famous blogger and entertainer, Tunde Ednut.

In the video, a man brought his girlfriend home and introduced her to his friend who began to make efforts in winning the lady’s heart.

In the video, the man went as far as gifting the lady a bouquet which made his friend angry.

Taking to the comment section, Jude wrote, Back in the days @peterpsquare do me an tire”