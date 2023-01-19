‘If Tinubu Enters Aso Rock, Every President After Him Will Be His Houseboy’ – Babatunde Gbadamosi

Labour Party (LP) Chieftain, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has issued a warning to Nigerians against allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to emerge winner of the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Babatunde in a post shared on his Twitter claimed that Tinubu will never leave the office of the presidency if allowed to enter the Aso Rock.

According to him, after spending 8 years in office, the former governor of Lagos will continue to rule Nigeria by proxy.

Babatunde Gbadmosi added that if Tinubu becomes president, every president after him will be subject to his bidding.

He wrote: “As a bonafide Lagosian, I can confirm to Nigerians that if Tinubu enters Aso Rock peren, he will never leave, no matter how strenuously you reject him. After 8 years, he will continue to rule Nigeria by proxy. Every Prezzdent after him will be his houseboy. Ask Lagosians.”

One Dead As Building Collapses In Ikeja

Meanwhile, one person has been confirmed dead following the collapse of a one-storey building in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Confirming the sad incident in a statement on Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the deceased is a welder.

The statement by LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu added that the collapse occurred on Wednesday at No.12, Aromire Street, Ikeja.

LASEMA said the building formerly housed a supermarket but partially collapsed due to construction work by some unskilled workers on site.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that after the emergency response by LASEMA, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), and Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action.